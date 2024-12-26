Albanian PM Advocates Two-State Solution for Israel-Palestine Conflict

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has declared Albania's strong belief in a two-state resolution to the longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict. Addressing diplomats at an end-of-year event in Albania, Rama expressed skepticism about achieving peace as long as Hamas remains a factor in the conflict, according to Israeli news agency TPS and the Albanian outlet ATA.

Rama extended hopes for the coming year to see peace between Israelis and Palestinians, an end to the continuous suffering in Gaza, and the release of hostages held by Hamas. Emphasizing Albania's firm stance on a two-state solution, the Prime Minister stressed that a lasting resolution is unattainable with Hamas involved, as reported by The Press Service of Israel TPS-IL citing ATA.

He metaphorically equated the wait for peace under Hamas's influence to the naivety of rebuilding post-World War II Europe alongside SS battalions, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)