Left Menu

Albanian PM Advocates Two-State Solution for Israel-Palestine Conflict

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama reaffirms support for a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestine conflict, highlighting the impossibility of peace with Hamas involved. At a diplomatic event, Rama called for an end to Gaza's suffering and the release of hostages held by Hamas, as reported by Israeli and Albanian sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 12:41 IST
Albanian PM Advocates Two-State Solution for Israel-Palestine Conflict
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has declared Albania's strong belief in a two-state resolution to the longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict. Addressing diplomats at an end-of-year event in Albania, Rama expressed skepticism about achieving peace as long as Hamas remains a factor in the conflict, according to Israeli news agency TPS and the Albanian outlet ATA.

Rama extended hopes for the coming year to see peace between Israelis and Palestinians, an end to the continuous suffering in Gaza, and the release of hostages held by Hamas. Emphasizing Albania's firm stance on a two-state solution, the Prime Minister stressed that a lasting resolution is unattainable with Hamas involved, as reported by The Press Service of Israel TPS-IL citing ATA.

He metaphorically equated the wait for peace under Hamas's influence to the naivety of rebuilding post-World War II Europe alongside SS battalions, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024