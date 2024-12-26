South Korea's Political Tensions Rise with Impeachment Motion Against Acting President

The Democratic Party (DP) of South Korea has intensified the political atmosphere by submitting an impeachment motion against acting President Han Duck-soo. This move, reported by Yonhap News Agency, was presented to a parliamentary plenary session on Thursday. The opposition's frustration stems from Han's refusal to appoint justices to the Constitutional Court, pending a political compromise between rival parties.

The DP has declared its intent to push for impeachment unless Han endorses their judicial nominations. These appointments are crucial as the opposition-dominated National Assembly prepares to vote on them. The three nominees are set to complete the nine-member Constitutional Court, which currently has only six justices. Their confirmation is pivotal for the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol, which requires a minimum of six votes to uphold the motion, according to legal stipulations.

The DP plans to call a vote on the impeachment motion during the plenary session scheduled for Friday. As per South Korean law, once a motion is reported to a plenary session, a vote must occur within 24 to 72 hours. Earlier in the week, the DP announced its intention to impeach Han over his refusal to enact two special counsel bills aimed at President Yoon and the first lady, as reported by Yonhap.

DP spokesperson Representative Yun Jong-kun confirmed that the decision was unanimously backed by party lawmakers, with the motion being slated for a parliamentary session on Thursday. Meanwhile, the ruling People Power Party has argued that Han, as acting president, should be recognized as the president for voting purposes. In contrast, the DP insists he should be seen as the prime minister.

The impeachment initiative followed a Cabinet meeting led by Han Duck-soo, which concluded without addressing the bills calling for an inquiry into Yoon's martial law declaration and alleged corruption connected to Kim Keon Hee. DP floor leader Representative Park Chan-dae criticized these delays, suggesting they serve as tactics to stall and extend the situation regarding Yoon's martial law proclamation, described as an insurrection.

