ArabPlast 2025: Pioneering Innovation and Sustainability in Plastics and Petrochemicals

The Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre is set to become the epicenter of the plastics industry as it welcomes the 17th ArabPlast fair from January 7-9, 2025. Patronized by Sheikh Hasher Al Maktoum, this prestigious event brings together more than 750 exhibitors from 35 countries under one roof.

Focused on innovation, ArabPlast will display an extensive array of products and technological solutions pivotal to industries like recycling, petrochemicals, and packaging. According to Nadhal Mohamed Kadar, Exhibition Director, the Middle East's, particularly the GCC's, vast natural resources significantly enhance its global influence on the plastics and petrochemicals markets.

Highlighting Dubai's status as a manufacturing and innovation hub, the event underscores the petrochemical sector's critical contribution to the GCC's economy, with revenues surpassing USD 100 billion. Sadiq Al Lawati from OQ, a Sultanate of Oman company sponsoring ArabPlast, emphasizes the indispensable role of plastics across various industries. As the world pivots towards sustainability, ArabPlast 2025 serves as a crucial platform for recycling innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)