Karima Baloch: Icon of Baloch Resistance and Women's Empowerment

On the 4th anniversary of Karima Baloch's death, Hakeem Baloch from the Baloch National Movement underscores her lasting impact on the Baloch struggle. Karima, a formidable activist, stood firmly against Pakistan's oppressive policies, advocating for Baloch rights while challenging traditional barriers hindering women's political involvement.

Her murder remains shrouded in mystery, with many within the Baloch community suspecting foul play despite Canadian investigations being closed. Hakeem Baloch stressed that her death has only amplified her influence, igniting a new wave of Baloch women leaders such as Dr. Mahrang Baloch and Sammi Baloch, who are driving the movement forward.

Efforts to muzzle Baloch voices have met with steadfast resistance. Pakistani measures to suppress international advocacy have only highlighted the resilience and determination of the Baloch. Karima Baloch's legacy endures as a beacon for justice and freedom in Balochistan, a fight that Hakeem Baloch believes will ultimately triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)