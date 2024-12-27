Left Menu

Syed Akbaruddin Remembers Manmohan Singh: Architect of Modern India

Former Indian envoy, Syed Akbaruddin, mourns the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, hailing him as a key architect of modern India. His economic liberalization policies, including the India-US nuclear accord, reshaped India's economy and foreign relations, leaving a lasting impact on the nation's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:42 IST
India's former Permanent Representative to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh marks, according to Syed Akbaruddin, a "sad day" for India, as the nation mourns the loss of one its most significant policymakers. Akbaruddin, India's former Permanent Representative to the UN, praised Singh for opening up India's economy and driving crucial reforms.

Akbaruddin emphasized Singh's pivotal role in the India-US nuclear accord, highlighting its impact not only on nuclear trade but also on advancing high-tech commerce. Singh, who passed away at the age of 92, laid the groundwork for several transformations that modernized India's economy and diplomatic relations.

Reflecting on his tenure with Singh, Akbaruddin recalled the former leader's sharp intellect and gracious nature. Singh's initiatives in the economic sector, including the establishment of UIDAI and the Aadhaar card, were pivotal in setting the digital foundation for India's current technological advancements. His leadership bridged past policies with future challenges, cementing a legacy of growth and innovation for India, Akbaruddin noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

