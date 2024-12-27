The passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh marks, according to Syed Akbaruddin, a "sad day" for India, as the nation mourns the loss of one its most significant policymakers. Akbaruddin, India's former Permanent Representative to the UN, praised Singh for opening up India's economy and driving crucial reforms.

Akbaruddin emphasized Singh's pivotal role in the India-US nuclear accord, highlighting its impact not only on nuclear trade but also on advancing high-tech commerce. Singh, who passed away at the age of 92, laid the groundwork for several transformations that modernized India's economy and diplomatic relations.

Reflecting on his tenure with Singh, Akbaruddin recalled the former leader's sharp intellect and gracious nature. Singh's initiatives in the economic sector, including the establishment of UIDAI and the Aadhaar card, were pivotal in setting the digital foundation for India's current technological advancements. His leadership bridged past policies with future challenges, cementing a legacy of growth and innovation for India, Akbaruddin noted.

