Drone Mystery: Ammunition and Explosives Found on Indo-Pak Border

In a significant security development, the army on Thursday uncovered a potential consignment suspected to have been dropped by a drone in Poonch district along the Indo-Pakistan border, officials reported.

The discovery occurred early morning in an area between Rangar Nallah and the Poonch River in the Chakkan da Bagh belt of Khari village. The army found a bag containing several ammunition rounds and a yellow tiffin box believed to be an improvised explosive device (IED).

The Bomb Disposal Squad was called to securely examine the bag for any explosive threats, highlighting the ongoing security challenges in the region.