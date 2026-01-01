Recruitment Scandal Unfolds: Minister Orders Probe into Abhyudaya Scheme Irregularities

In a significant development, Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun has demanded stringent measures following allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process under the Chief Minister Abhyudaya Scheme. This move has led to an FIR against Avni Paridhi Energy & Communication Pvt Ltd and a comprehensive probe into administrative malpractices.

The FIR, lodged at Gomti Nagar Police Station, accuses the firm of conspiracy, document forgery, and appointments violating established regulations. The Social Welfare Department's statement underscores the gravity of the allegations and indicates a wide-ranging inquiry into these claims.

Minister Arun has emphasized the urgency of this investigation after a complaint on October 29, 2025, highlighted irregular recruitment practices. Initial findings reveal that only 21 of 69 candidates met eligibility requirements, prompting further action to ensure transparent and rule-compliant recruitment in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)