Recruitment Scandal Unfolds: Minister Orders Probe into Abhyudaya Scheme Irregularities

Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun orders action over alleged irregular recruitment under the Abhyudaya Scheme, resulting in an FIR and probe. An outsourcing company is accused of using forged documents, with a departmental inquiry revealing ineligible appointments. The minister also mandates new verification procedures for future hires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-01-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 13:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun has demanded stringent measures following allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process under the Chief Minister Abhyudaya Scheme. This move has led to an FIR against Avni Paridhi Energy & Communication Pvt Ltd and a comprehensive probe into administrative malpractices.

The FIR, lodged at Gomti Nagar Police Station, accuses the firm of conspiracy, document forgery, and appointments violating established regulations. The Social Welfare Department's statement underscores the gravity of the allegations and indicates a wide-ranging inquiry into these claims.

Minister Arun has emphasized the urgency of this investigation after a complaint on October 29, 2025, highlighted irregular recruitment practices. Initial findings reveal that only 21 of 69 candidates met eligibility requirements, prompting further action to ensure transparent and rule-compliant recruitment in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

