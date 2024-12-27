World Leaders Mourn the Loss of Manmohan Singh, India's Visionary Leader
Global leaders, including French President Macron and Nepal's Ramchandra Paudel, express their condolences following the passing of India's former PM Manmohan Singh at 92. Singh's legacy includes pioneering India's economic liberalisation in 1991. His demise marks the end of a remarkable era in Indian politics.
Condolences from global leaders have been pouring in for former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at AIIMS in Delhi on Thursday. French President Emmanuel Macron and Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel led tributes to Singh, praising his visionary leadership.
In a post shared on social media platform X, Macron remarked, "India has lost a great man, and France a true friend, in Dr Manmohan Singh. Our thoughts are with his family and the people of India." Paudel echoed these sentiments, commending Singh as a "visionary leader" while extending sympathies to India and his family.
Manmohan Singh passed away at 92 after age-related ailments. Known for initiating the 1991 economic liberalisation reforms while serving as Finance Minister, Singh marked the end of an era in Indian politics. Renowned for his economic acumen and calm disposition, he served as Prime Minister from 2004-2014.
