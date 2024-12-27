Left Menu

Ajman Unveils AED3.7 Billion Budget to Propel Development

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi approves Ajman's 2025 budget of AED3.7 billion to boost development, public well-being, and tourism. Focus areas include infrastructure, safety, digital transformation, and sustainability. The plan aligns with Ajman Vision 2030 for a prosperous economic, social, and environmental future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Ajman [UAE], December 27 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sanctioned a substantial budget of AED3.7 billion for the year 2025. This ambitious financial plan is poised to bolster the emirate's development strategies, enhance public welfare, and solidify Ajman's reputation as a leading locale for living, employment, and tourism.

The budget earmarks funds for various critical sectors, including community development, public safety, infrastructure enhancement, economic progression, and environmental sustainability. It will also underwrite the emirate's digital transformation initiatives, aiming to enrich the experiences of residents, citizens, and visitors alike. This fiscal blueprint is in synchrony with Ajman Vision 2030, emphasizing preparation for future challenges and opportunities, institutional flexibility, and the harnessing of innovative technologies to ensure a robust workforce and a sustainable socio-economic environment.

Key objectives of the 2025 budget include the modernization of digital systems, fostering a cutting-edge digital government to stimulate economic advancement and deliver superior customer service. Additionally, it supports expansions in road networks, green spaces, green building practices, and promotes vibrant cultural and community activities. (ANI/WAM)

(With inputs from agencies.)

