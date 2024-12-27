Ajman Unveils AED3.7 Billion Budget to Propel Development
Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi approves Ajman's 2025 budget of AED3.7 billion to boost development, public well-being, and tourism. Focus areas include infrastructure, safety, digital transformation, and sustainability. The plan aligns with Ajman Vision 2030 for a prosperous economic, social, and environmental future.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Ajman [UAE], December 27 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sanctioned a substantial budget of AED3.7 billion for the year 2025. This ambitious financial plan is poised to bolster the emirate's development strategies, enhance public welfare, and solidify Ajman's reputation as a leading locale for living, employment, and tourism.
The budget earmarks funds for various critical sectors, including community development, public safety, infrastructure enhancement, economic progression, and environmental sustainability. It will also underwrite the emirate's digital transformation initiatives, aiming to enrich the experiences of residents, citizens, and visitors alike. This fiscal blueprint is in synchrony with Ajman Vision 2030, emphasizing preparation for future challenges and opportunities, institutional flexibility, and the harnessing of innovative technologies to ensure a robust workforce and a sustainable socio-economic environment.
Key objectives of the 2025 budget include the modernization of digital systems, fostering a cutting-edge digital government to stimulate economic advancement and deliver superior customer service. Additionally, it supports expansions in road networks, green spaces, green building practices, and promotes vibrant cultural and community activities. (ANI/WAM)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sustainability Drives Success: SMEs Transforming Logistics
Punjab & Sind Bank's Ambitious Rs 3,000 Crore Infrastructure Bond Debut
ADB Approves $500M Loan to Bolster India's Sustainable Infrastructure Development
ROX Hi-Tech Secures Rs40 Cr Order Book, Reinforcing Expertise in Digital Transformation
Indian Cinema Shines at the Global Sustainability Film Awards