Ajman Unveils AED3.7 Billion Budget to Propel Development

Ajman [UAE], December 27 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sanctioned a substantial budget of AED3.7 billion for the year 2025. This ambitious financial plan is poised to bolster the emirate's development strategies, enhance public welfare, and solidify Ajman's reputation as a leading locale for living, employment, and tourism.

The budget earmarks funds for various critical sectors, including community development, public safety, infrastructure enhancement, economic progression, and environmental sustainability. It will also underwrite the emirate's digital transformation initiatives, aiming to enrich the experiences of residents, citizens, and visitors alike. This fiscal blueprint is in synchrony with Ajman Vision 2030, emphasizing preparation for future challenges and opportunities, institutional flexibility, and the harnessing of innovative technologies to ensure a robust workforce and a sustainable socio-economic environment.

Key objectives of the 2025 budget include the modernization of digital systems, fostering a cutting-edge digital government to stimulate economic advancement and deliver superior customer service. Additionally, it supports expansions in road networks, green spaces, green building practices, and promotes vibrant cultural and community activities. (ANI/WAM)

