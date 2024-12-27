Left Menu

Abu Dhabi Introduces Yellow Plates for Commercial Motorcycles to Boost Economic Growth

The Integrated Transport Centre of Abu Dhabi announces new yellow licence plates for commercial motorcycles, set to launch January 2025. This initiative aims to support the region's sustainable growth by improving transport efficiency and road safety, while distinguishing commercial from private motorcycles, thereby fostering economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:44 IST
Abu Dhabi Mobility (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi is set to roll out a new category of commercial motorcycle plates, underlining its commitment to sustainable development and economic progression. With the official launch scheduled for January 1, 2025, this initiative represents a key advancement in enhancing Abu Dhabi's commercial transport sector.

The newly introduced yellow licence plates are specifically designed for commercial motorcycles, serving to distinguish them from individuals' bikes which will continue to bear the red plates. This shift is part of the ongoing efforts by Abu Dhabi Mobility to bolster economic efficiency and improve community life, further testament to its support for sustainable infrastructure.

According to Mohammed Al Braik Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Sector, the initiative is pivotal in bolstering road safety and efficient traffic flow. Enhanced recognition through differentiated plates will streamline identification and lead to more effective database management and better enforcement of motorcycle-related regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

