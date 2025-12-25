Left Menu

CII Calls for Fiscal Reforms to Sustain India's Economic Growth

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) urges the Indian government to enhance fiscal management and implement institutional reforms to sustain economic growth. Key recommendations include improving tax-GDP ratios, ensuring debt sustainability, and planning a privatisation agenda. The CII emphasizes leveraging technology for better fiscal outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:06 IST
CII Calls for Fiscal Reforms to Sustain India's Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has called upon the government to implement robust institutional reforms and pursue fiscal consolidation in the upcoming budget, aiming to sustain India's economic growth trajectory.

Chandrajit Banerjee, CII's Director General, highlighted the importance of maintaining India's unique blend of high economic growth and low inflation, achieved alongside positive fiscal indicators. Banerjee stressed the necessity of disciplined fiscal management and substantive institutional changes in the forthcoming Union Budget.

CII's recommendations span over several macroeconomic dimensions, such as bolstering the tax-GDP ratio through advanced analytics, adhering to a strategic debt management path, and initiating a comprehensive privatisation strategy. The body also urges focus on high-impact sectors like education and health, alongside subsidy reforms for improved fiscal efficiency.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025