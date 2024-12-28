Left Menu

Global Leaders Gather in New Delhi for Manmohan Singh's Funeral

Dignitaries, including Mauritius and Bhutan officials, pay respects to former PM Manmohan Singh in New Delhi. Rituals performed with state honours; a memorial planned to honour Singh’s legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 12:44 IST
Global Leaders Gather in New Delhi for Manmohan Singh's Funeral
Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck attends funeral of former PM Manmohan Singh (Image Credit: YouTube/NarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign dignitaries, including Mauritius Minister Dhananjay Ramful and Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, have arrived in New Delhi to attend the funeral of India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. This solemn ceremony at Nigambodh Ghat is attended by a host of Indian leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Key political figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are present, while Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi are overseeing the rituals. The cremation ceremony, highlighted by the use of sandalwood sticks, follows Sikh traditions, as explained by Acharya Yogesh Kumar Sharma.

The mortal remains of Dr Singh were initially placed at the All India Congress Committee headquarters to allow party workers to pay their respects. Conversations between Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and top government officials, including the Prime Minister, have led to the decision to construct a memorial in Dr Singh's honour. This follows Singh's long and influential career, from economic reforms as Finance Minister to steady leadership during his tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024