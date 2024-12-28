Global Leaders Gather in New Delhi for Manmohan Singh's Funeral

Foreign dignitaries, including Mauritius Minister Dhananjay Ramful and Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, have arrived in New Delhi to attend the funeral of India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. This solemn ceremony at Nigambodh Ghat is attended by a host of Indian leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Key political figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are present, while Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi are overseeing the rituals. The cremation ceremony, highlighted by the use of sandalwood sticks, follows Sikh traditions, as explained by Acharya Yogesh Kumar Sharma.

The mortal remains of Dr Singh were initially placed at the All India Congress Committee headquarters to allow party workers to pay their respects. Conversations between Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and top government officials, including the Prime Minister, have led to the decision to construct a memorial in Dr Singh's honour. This follows Singh's long and influential career, from economic reforms as Finance Minister to steady leadership during his tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

