Bangladesh Interim Government Revokes Journalists' Access Amid Security Concerns

In a move citing security concerns, Bangladesh's interim government has suspended journalists' accreditation cards, restricting access to its administrative headquarters. The decision follows unrest and safety threats, prompting the issuing of temporary access passes instead, with plans to review and reissue media credentials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 15:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The interim government of Bangladesh has revoked the accreditation cards of journalists due to growing security concerns, effectively barring them from entering the Secretariat, the administrative hub of Bangladesh's government located in Dhaka.

This decision follows recent unrest that saw Sheikh Hasina ousted as Prime Minister, with Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus leading an interim government. The move comes in the wake of a fire at the Key Point Installation, citing security as a priority. Temporary access passes will be issued during this period.

The government has assured that a review of press accreditation cards is underway and will invite fresh applications from local and international media outlets. The government expressed regret over the inconvenience and seeks to collaborate with media professionals on this matter.

