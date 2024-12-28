Bangladesh Interim Government Revokes Journalists' Access Amid Security Concerns

The interim government of Bangladesh has revoked the accreditation cards of journalists due to growing security concerns, effectively barring them from entering the Secretariat, the administrative hub of Bangladesh's government located in Dhaka.

This decision follows recent unrest that saw Sheikh Hasina ousted as Prime Minister, with Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus leading an interim government. The move comes in the wake of a fire at the Key Point Installation, citing security as a priority. Temporary access passes will be issued during this period.

The government has assured that a review of press accreditation cards is underway and will invite fresh applications from local and international media outlets. The government expressed regret over the inconvenience and seeks to collaborate with media professionals on this matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)