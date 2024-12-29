Left Menu

Strengthening Bilateral Ties: Jaishankar's Strategic Qatar Visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will undertake a significant three-day visit to Qatar starting December 30, aiming to bolster India-Qatar relations. Discussions will focus on political, trade, energy, and cultural ties. The visit underscores the ongoing friendly partnership and high-level exchanges between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 23:18 IST
Strengthening Bilateral Ties: Jaishankar's Strategic Qatar Visit
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is poised to embark on a pivotal three-day diplomatic mission to Qatar starting December 30, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Sunday. During this official visit, Jaishankar is slated to confer with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The visit aims to comprehensively assess and enhance the bilateral relations between India and Qatar, covering critical domains such as political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural, and interpersonal relations. "Jaishankar's visit provides an avenue for both nations to evaluate the myriad aspects of their bilateral ties," the MEA stated in an official release.

India and Qatar's diplomatic relations have consistently been marked by robust high-level dialogues. Most recently, Jaishankar's visit from December 6 to 9 facilitated meetings with key Qatari officials, including Minister of Commerce and Industry Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, on the periphery of the Doha Forum. The continuance of these interactions reflects a commitment to further solidifying economic and strategic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024