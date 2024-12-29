Strengthening Bilateral Ties: Jaishankar's Strategic Qatar Visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is poised to embark on a pivotal three-day diplomatic mission to Qatar starting December 30, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Sunday. During this official visit, Jaishankar is slated to confer with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The visit aims to comprehensively assess and enhance the bilateral relations between India and Qatar, covering critical domains such as political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural, and interpersonal relations. "Jaishankar's visit provides an avenue for both nations to evaluate the myriad aspects of their bilateral ties," the MEA stated in an official release.

India and Qatar's diplomatic relations have consistently been marked by robust high-level dialogues. Most recently, Jaishankar's visit from December 6 to 9 facilitated meetings with key Qatari officials, including Minister of Commerce and Industry Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, on the periphery of the Doha Forum. The continuance of these interactions reflects a commitment to further solidifying economic and strategic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)