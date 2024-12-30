Left Menu

Outcry as Baloch Journalist's Alleged Abduction Sparks Protests

Zubair Baloch, a young journalist from Balochistan, was reportedly abducted by Pakistani forces. His family and supporters have organized protests, blocking major highways. Fears of increasing enforced disappearances in the region grow as the family searches for answers, demanding his safe return within three days.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Zubair Baloch, a young journalist and student, allegedly faced abduction by Pakistani security forces in a late-night operation in Hub Chowki, Balochistan.

In response, his family and supporters organized protests, including blocking the CPEC Highway, to demand his immediate release, The Balochistan Post reported.

His sister recounted how armed men raided their home at 3 am on Sunday, forcibly taking Zubair. The family, uncertain about his whereabouts and motivations behind the act, expressed deep concern.

A native of Tijaban in Turbat, Zubair, who holds a Political Science degree, was on vacation in Hub Chowki when reportedly abducted.

Protests erupted at Hub Bypass and Hoshap, urging local communities to join the cause, with warnings of indefinite demonstrations unless demands are met.

During a press conference with members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) HubZone, the family condemned the growing number of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, a crisis affecting many families.

They issued a three-day ultimatum for his safe return. If unmet, protests would escalate, they warned.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee expressed concerns about the fate of Zubair, given the province's pattern of enforced disappearances, staged encounters, and extrajudicial killings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

