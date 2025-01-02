Call for Reforms: BNP Leader Urges Immediate Election Dialogue

In a clarion call for democratic renewal, Abdul Awal Mintoo, Vice-Chairperson of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has urged the government to hold immediate, free, and fair elections. Mintoo, also a former President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, emphasized the necessity for dialogue with other political parties to establish a timeline for crucial reforms.

Mintoo articulated his vision to news agency ANI, stating, "We need elections that are fair and acceptable to usher in a constitutionally democratic government." He expressed a hopeful, yet realistic outlook for the future, emphasizing the critical need for comprehensive reforms outlined by BNP's Vision 2030, which include economic, institutional, and constitutional changes.

The BNP leader recalled the party's collaborative efforts, initially proposing twenty-seven reforms, later expanded to thirty-one after talks with other political entities. Mintoo stressed that although some reforms are feasible immediately, public acceptance is vital. He concluded by urging the non-partisan government to prioritize reform discussions with all political stakeholders to ensure a progressive roadmap for Bangladesh's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)