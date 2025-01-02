Biden Addresses Potential Terror Link Between New Orleans and Vegas Incidents

In a high-stakes investigation, U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that authorities are probing potential connections between a terror attack in New Orleans and a Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. Both vehicles, rented from the company Turo, are at the center of this investigation. The connection is now under scrutiny by law enforcement agencies.

"We're tracking the explosion of a Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas," Biden stated, adding that the intelligence community is actively examining whether there's a correlation with the New Orleans attack. He assured the public that every conceivable resource is being deployed to ensure the safety of American citizens, promising swift action and comprehensive investigation efforts.

The explosion in Las Vegas claimed one life and injured seven others, occurring just hours after a horrific New Year's assault in New Orleans where a rented vehicle plowed into a crowd, killing at least 15 people. The New Orleans attacker, identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, allegedly inspired by ISIS, posted alarming videos online prior to the attack. The FBI has termed the incident as an "act of terrorism." Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk highlighted a potential link on social media, noting both vehicles were rented from Turo.

(With inputs from agencies.)