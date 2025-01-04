Tensions Rise as China Issues ID Cards to Taiwanese Citizens, Sparking Political Debate

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) strongly criticized China's initiative to issue Chinese identification cards to Taiwanese citizens, describing it as an attempt to assert dominance over Taiwan. According to Minister Chiu Chui-cheng, this move by Beijing could serve as a groundwork for future military maneuvers against the island nation, reports Taipei Times.

This controversy was ignited by a recent video featuring YouTuber Pa Chiung, who interviewed Lin Jincheng, the head of Taiwan Youth Entrepreneurship Park in Quanzhou, China. Lin claimed 200,000 Taiwanese had received Chinese ID cards in the last decade. In response, Chiu expressed caution, acknowledging the government's limited capacity to verify these claims. He assured careful handling of the issue, noting that 679 Taiwanese had their national documents nullified after obtaining Chinese IDs or passports in the past ten years.

Chiu cautioned Taiwanese citizens about the risks of inadequate personal data protection in China, dissuading applications for Chinese ID cards. In a reactive measure, Taiwan's Ministry of the Interior directed district offices to enforce regulations on local officials with Chinese citizenship, adhering to the Nationality Act and Household Registration Act. In recent revelations, five officials were identified as possessing dual nationalities, with ongoing corrective actions reported by Taipei Times. The Ministry mandates Chinese nationals married to Taiwanese partners to give up their foreign citizenship for political engagement, resulting in the removal of Nantou County Councillor Shi Xueyan for non-compliance.

The Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang emphasized that holding only Taiwanese citizenship is imperative for elected officials, with non-adherence leading to disqualification. The Ministry frequently communicates this regulation. Meanwhile, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) criticized this enforcement, accusing the government of infringing on the political rights of 300,000 Chinese spouses. KMT Legislator Weng Hsiao-ling suggested recognizing all Chinese as Taiwanese nationals, arguing that this policy demonstrates an unconstitutional agenda.

Nonetheless, MAC Deputy Minister Liang Wen-chieh rejected these accusations, affirming the government's adherence to lawful protocols, as per Taipei Times. The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) continues to alert the public against sharing personal data with China, highlighting the sensitive nature of information like biometric data necessary for Chinese residency applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)