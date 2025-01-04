Left Menu

Trump Appoints Morgan Ortagus as Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Morgan Ortagus as the Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace. Ortagus, a former State Department spokesperson and Navy Reserve intelligence officer, is set to assist Steven Witkoff in pursuing peace and prosperity in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 18:53 IST
Morgan Ortagus (Photo/X@MorganOrtagus). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move, US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Saturday the appointment of Morgan Ortagus as America's Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace, to Steven Witkoff. The announcement was made through a post on Truth Social.

Trump expressed his confidence in Ortagus despite their past disagreements, emphasizing her strong Republican support and diplomatic experience. He noted her service as a State Department spokesperson and her role in the historic Abraham Accords. Ortagus also has a background in financial intelligence with the Treasury Department and experience as Deputy U.S. Treasury Attaché to Saudi Arabia.

Following the announcement, Ortagus expressed her gratitude on X, highlighting the honor of representing the Trump Administration in such a critical diplomatic capacity and her commitment to working towards peace and stability in the Middle East.

