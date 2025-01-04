Trump Appoints Morgan Ortagus as Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace
US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Morgan Ortagus as the Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace. Ortagus, a former State Department spokesperson and Navy Reserve intelligence officer, is set to assist Steven Witkoff in pursuing peace and prosperity in the region.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant move, US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Saturday the appointment of Morgan Ortagus as America's Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace, to Steven Witkoff. The announcement was made through a post on Truth Social.
Trump expressed his confidence in Ortagus despite their past disagreements, emphasizing her strong Republican support and diplomatic experience. He noted her service as a State Department spokesperson and her role in the historic Abraham Accords. Ortagus also has a background in financial intelligence with the Treasury Department and experience as Deputy U.S. Treasury Attaché to Saudi Arabia.
Following the announcement, Ortagus expressed her gratitude on X, highlighting the honor of representing the Trump Administration in such a critical diplomatic capacity and her commitment to working towards peace and stability in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Ortagus
- Middle East
- Envoy
- Peace
- Diplomacy
- Appointment
- Republican
- Abraham Accords
- Saudi Arabia
ALSO READ
Biden's Historic Judicial Appointments Surpass Trump's First-Term Record
India, Kuwait aren't just strong trade & energy partners but also have shared interest in peace, security & stability in West Asia: PM Modi.
World Meditation Day: A Global Call for Peace and Diplomacy
PM Modi brought peace in northeast with 20 peace accords in 10 years; 9,000 militants surrendered during this period: Amit Shah in Agartala.
Navigating Narcissism During the Holidays: Strategies for Maintaining Peace