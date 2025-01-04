Escalating Conflict: Severe Casualties in Gaza Amid Ongoing Strikes
In the last 24 hours, Israeli forces have killed 59 Palestinians and injured 273 in Gaza. Ongoing strikes make rescue efforts challenging, with victims trapped under rubble. The 456-day conflict has resulted in 45,717 deaths and 10,886 injuries since October 7, 2023, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.
In a chilling escalation of violence, Israeli forces have executed lethal strikes in the Gaza Strip, leading to the deaths of at least 59 Palestinians and injuries to 273 others within a mere 24-hour timeframe.
Medical sources on the ground report a dire situation, with numerous victims feared trapped beneath rubble or left vulnerable on roadways, as continuous Israeli bombardments hinder critical rescue operations.
As the protracted conflict in Gaza rages on, the 456-day toll has now climbed to a staggering 45,717 fatalities along with 10,886 individuals wounded since the onset of violence on October 7, 2023. The crisis continues to spark international concern over the escalating humanitarian impact.
