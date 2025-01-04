Escalating Conflict: Severe Casualties in Gaza Amid Ongoing Strikes

In a chilling escalation of violence, Israeli forces have executed lethal strikes in the Gaza Strip, leading to the deaths of at least 59 Palestinians and injuries to 273 others within a mere 24-hour timeframe.

Medical sources on the ground report a dire situation, with numerous victims feared trapped beneath rubble or left vulnerable on roadways, as continuous Israeli bombardments hinder critical rescue operations.

As the protracted conflict in Gaza rages on, the 456-day toll has now climbed to a staggering 45,717 fatalities along with 10,886 individuals wounded since the onset of violence on October 7, 2023. The crisis continues to spark international concern over the escalating humanitarian impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)