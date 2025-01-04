Left Menu

Austrian Coalition Talks in Turmoil

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Social Democrat leader Andreas Babler vow to pursue bilateral negotiations for a new coalition government after the liberal Neos party exited talks, ending months-long efforts for a three-party alliance.

Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

In a major political development, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and the leader of the Social Democrats, Andreas Babler, have reiterated their intention to persist in bilateral discussions to form a new government coalition. This announcement comes after a significant setback in Austria's political landscape.

On Friday, the negotiations aimed at establishing a three-party government in Austria were abruptly halted as the liberal Neos party withdrew from the discussions. The move effectively disrupted efforts that had been ongoing for over three months, highlighting the complex dynamics within the Austrian political environment.

The coalition talks had been in progress since October, when Austria's president appointed the conservative Chancellor Nehammer to lead the formation of a new government. Despite the Neos party's exit, Nehammer and Babler remain committed to exploring alternative paths to achieve a stable coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

