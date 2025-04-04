Discovering the Green Sahara's Mysterious Past

The vast Sahara Desert, known today for its extreme aridity, once flourished as a verdant savannah. Spanning across North Africa, the desert was home to a mysterious group of people who lived in isolation, as evidenced by recent DNA analyses from ancient remains.

This genetic study, published in Nature, centered around remains unearthed at Takarkori, a remote rock shelter in southwestern Libya. The findings show that two individuals, buried there approximately 7,000 years ago, formed part of a distinct human lineage. This group appeared to be isolated, lacking significant genetic interchange with neighboring regions despite engaging in pastoral activities.

The Sahara's transformation from a hospitable environment back to a desert around 3,000 BC marked the end for the Takarkori population, yet their genetic legacy persists among North African groups. Researchers suggest that understanding this ancient lineage enriches the narrative of North Africa's human history.

