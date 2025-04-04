Left Menu

Tragic Toll of Naxalite IEDs in Chhattisgarh

An improvised explosive device planted by Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, killing one villager and injuring another. This incident highlights the increasing danger Naxalite explosives pose to civilians in the Bastar region, where security forces have recovered over 15 IEDs this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narayanpur | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:17 IST
An improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites claimed the life of a villager and injured another in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police reported.

The deadly explosion occurred in the afternoon as the victims collected sticks between Jadda and Markud villages. Rajesh Usendi was killed instantly, while Ramlal Korram is receiving treatment for his injuries.

This incident underscores the growing threat that Naxalite IEDs pose to civilians in the Bastar region. More than 15 such explosive devices have been recovered this year by authorities, reflecting the militant group's continued aggression and anti-tribal stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

