Pakistani IT Experts Urge 5G Rollout Amid Costly Internet Disruptions

Pakistani IT associations and industry experts are pressing the government to quickly implement 5G services amid mounting economic losses from Internet disruptions. A report by Top10VPN.com reveals that in 2024, Pakistan faced the highest global economic losses due to Internet outages, totaling USD 1.62 billion, surpassing those in conflict-stricken regions like Sudan and Myanmar.

The report details that Pakistan experienced 9,735 hours of Internet disruptions in the past year, affecting 82.9 million users, primarily due to political events like elections and protests. Earlier warnings from the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) highlighted potential annual losses of USD 150 million in the IT sector, attributed to slow speeds and VPN restrictions.

P@SHA Chairman Sajjad Mustafa Syed emphasizes the urgency of addressing these issues, proposing the acceleration of 5G through a spectrum auction planned for March 2025 and improvement of connectivity via fiber optics and undersea cables. The slow Internet is posing a threat to Pakistan's IT export aspirations and the freelance sector, urging policy shifts towards more Internet-friendly environments.

