Turmoil in Canadian Politics: Trudeau and Freeland's Sudden Exits Stir Uncertainty

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is preparing to announce his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party, sources revealed to The Globe And Mail, amid increasing unrest within his caucus. Although the timing of Trudeau's declaration remains uncertain, insiders anticipate it will precede a pivotal national caucus meeting slated for Wednesday.

An informed source, who recently conversed with the Prime Minister, explained that Trudeau recognizes the significance of making his exit public before the caucus meeting to dispel any notion that he was forced out by Members of Parliament (MPs). The Liberal Party's national executive is expected to determine the procedural steps for a leadership transition, although whether Trudeau will resign immediately or continue until a successor emerges is still unclear.

In response to intensified calls for Trudeau's resignation, the Liberal caucus is scheduled to convene on Wednesday, the same day the national executive intends to meet, according to The Globe And Mail. With MPs returning to Ottawa on January 27, opposition parties have voiced plans to topple the government at the earliest opportunity, as reported by Radio Canada.

Recent months have seen Canadian politics embroiled in tumult, particularly following Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's resignation. In a letter to Trudeau, Freeland expressed her conclusion that resigning was her only viable option after disputes over the country's future course emerged between her and the Prime Minister. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had subsequently called on Trudeau to resign, considering all available options, including support for a non-confidence motion. (ANI)

