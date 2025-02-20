Whistleblower's Murder Sparks Political Turmoil in Telangana

The murder of N Rajalingamurthy, who had accused former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and others of corruption in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, has sparked a political showdown in Telangana. The deceased man's family and the ruling Congress have accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of involvement.

Despite the allegations, BRS leaders have denied any connection to the killing. Rajalingamurthy was brutally attacked and killed over a land dispute in Jayashankar Bhupalpally. Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has condemned the act, blaming BRS for encouraging "murder politics" during its decade-long regime.

In response, BRS officials insist the murder was due to a local land issue, with police investigations still underway. Meanwhile, AICC Member Kota Neelima has demanded a judicial inquiry, deeming the incident a "mysterious killing" of a whistleblower who highlighted "irregularities" in the substantial Kaleshwaram project.

(With inputs from agencies.)