Tensions Rise as North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile

North Korea has once again heightened regional tensions by launching a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, as reported by the South Korean military, according to Kyodo news. This latest missile test was confirmed by Japan's Defence Ministry, which noted it landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The launch occurred two weeks before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20 and marks the first such activity from North Korea since they fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles on November 5. It also coincided with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's diplomatic tour to South Korea, Japan, and France from January 4 to 9.

Earlier, the US Department of State had announced that Secretary Blinken's visit would involve discussions on strengthening US-ROK efforts for a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific. It emphasized the ongoing importance of trilateral cooperation between the US, Japan, and South Korea in addressing bilateral, regional, and global issues.

Previously, Japan's Defence Ministry reported the missile launch on October 31, suspected to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which flew from within North Korea to a location outside Japan's EEZ. It travelled approximately 1,000 kilometers with a peak altitude of about 7,000 kilometers, marking the longest-ever North Korean missile flight.

In response to the launch, Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru indicated plans to convene the National Security Council to assess the threat posed by North Korea's actions, as reported by NHK World.

(With inputs from agencies.)