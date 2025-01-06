Left Menu

Tensions Rise as North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile

North Korea has launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan, reports confirm. This action comes shortly before US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration and coincides with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Asia visit. The missile's flight marks a concerning escalation in regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 11:09 IST
Tensions Rise as North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (File image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

North Korea has once again heightened regional tensions by launching a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, as reported by the South Korean military, according to Kyodo news. This latest missile test was confirmed by Japan's Defence Ministry, which noted it landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The launch occurred two weeks before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20 and marks the first such activity from North Korea since they fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles on November 5. It also coincided with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's diplomatic tour to South Korea, Japan, and France from January 4 to 9.

Earlier, the US Department of State had announced that Secretary Blinken's visit would involve discussions on strengthening US-ROK efforts for a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific. It emphasized the ongoing importance of trilateral cooperation between the US, Japan, and South Korea in addressing bilateral, regional, and global issues.

Previously, Japan's Defence Ministry reported the missile launch on October 31, suspected to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which flew from within North Korea to a location outside Japan's EEZ. It travelled approximately 1,000 kilometers with a peak altitude of about 7,000 kilometers, marking the longest-ever North Korean missile flight.

In response to the launch, Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru indicated plans to convene the National Security Council to assess the threat posed by North Korea's actions, as reported by NHK World.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025