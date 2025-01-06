Left Menu

New Era of India-Maldives Relations

High Commissioner G Balasubramanian of India presented his credentials to Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, marking a renewed commitment toward strengthening bilateral ties. Their discussion focused on enhancing development cooperation, investment, and cultural connections, reaffirming a strong partnership rooted in a shared history and strategic location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:50 IST
New Era of India-Maldives Relations
Indian High Commissioner G Balasubramanian presents his Letters of Credence to Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. (Photo: Maldives President's Office). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Maldives

The High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, G Balasubramanian, officially presented his Letters of Credence to the Maldivian President, Mohamed Muizzu, in a ceremony at the President's Office. The event featured a cultural procession from Republic Square, a tradition signifying the significance of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

President Muizzu welcomed the High Commissioner and acknowledged his credentials, marking a new chapter in India-Maldives relations. The High Commissioner conveyed warm greetings from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and engaged in talks centered around boosting development cooperation and the significance of ongoing Indian projects within the Maldives.

The two leaders deliberated on increasing investments and strengthening people-to-people ties, which are seen as crucial to furthering bilateral relations. They concluded by reiterating their commitment to collaboration, aiming for growth and stability in their partnership, against a backdrop of deep ethnic, cultural, and strategic alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025