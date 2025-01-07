Rising Tensions: China's Mega Dam Plans Stir Concerns in South Asia

China's plan to construct the world's largest hydropower dam on the Brahmaputra River, known as Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet, has sparked anxiety among Tibetan experts in exile, raising alarms about its repercussions not only for India but for neighboring South Asian nations.

Tempa Gyaltsen, a deputy director and researcher at the Tibet Policy Institute in Dharamshala, highlighted potential risks for India. He emphasized that this dam could intensify flooding in India's North East during summer and exacerbate water shortages during winter. Moreover, the dam could trigger seismic activities in the sensitive Himalayan region.

Dolma Tsering, the deputy speaker of the Tibetan parliament in exile, pointed out that any degradation in India-China relations might see China using the dam strategically. Chinese authorities could control water release to manufacture floods or droughts, posing significant risks to the region.

