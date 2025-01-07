India-Maldives Strengthen Defence and Development Ties: High-Level Meetings Signal Enhanced Cooperation

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to meet his Maldivian counterpart, Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon, in New Delhi on Wednesday. The agenda for this high-profile meeting revolves around bolstering defence cooperation, encompassing specialized training, joint exercises, and collaborative defence projects aimed at reinforcing the operational capacities of the Maldives National Defence Forces.

This pivotal discussion forms part of a broader three-day visit by the Maldives Defence Minister to India, spanning from January 8 to 10, which also includes stops in Goa and Mumbai. Concurrently, the recent visit by Maldives' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdulla Khaleel, underscores the ongoing efforts to fortify the strategic partnership between the neighboring nations.

Khaleel's interactions with India's Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, focused on widening the scope of bilateral relations, paving the way for collaboration in infrastructure and socio-economic sectors. Meanwhile, the signing of a crucial Memorandum of Understanding on High Impact Community Development Projects marks the third phase of project-based cooperation, fostering substantial grassroots benefits, further cementing the enduring partnership between India and the Maldives.

