India-Maldives Strengthen Defence and Development Ties: High-Level Meetings Signal Enhanced Cooperation
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Maldivian counterpart Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon to discuss defence collaboration in New Delhi. The talks focus on training, joint exercises, and projects. Concurrently, Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel concludes a visit, leading to key development agreements, strengthening bilateral ties further.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to meet his Maldivian counterpart, Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon, in New Delhi on Wednesday. The agenda for this high-profile meeting revolves around bolstering defence cooperation, encompassing specialized training, joint exercises, and collaborative defence projects aimed at reinforcing the operational capacities of the Maldives National Defence Forces.
This pivotal discussion forms part of a broader three-day visit by the Maldives Defence Minister to India, spanning from January 8 to 10, which also includes stops in Goa and Mumbai. Concurrently, the recent visit by Maldives' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdulla Khaleel, underscores the ongoing efforts to fortify the strategic partnership between the neighboring nations.
Khaleel's interactions with India's Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, focused on widening the scope of bilateral relations, paving the way for collaboration in infrastructure and socio-economic sectors. Meanwhile, the signing of a crucial Memorandum of Understanding on High Impact Community Development Projects marks the third phase of project-based cooperation, fostering substantial grassroots benefits, further cementing the enduring partnership between India and the Maldives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh Honors Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Legacy at Inaugural 'Atal Yuva Mahakumbh'
Rajnath Singh's Three-Day Lucknow Visit: A Tribute to Vajpayee and More
"Atal ji made India proud in world": Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee
"Atal Bihari Vajpayee's good governance has brought the country to where it is today": Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reach Nigambodh Ghat for last rites of ex-PM Manmohan Singh.