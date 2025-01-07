Left Menu

India-Maldives Strengthen Defence and Development Ties: High-Level Meetings Signal Enhanced Cooperation

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Maldivian counterpart Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon to discuss defence collaboration in New Delhi. The talks focus on training, joint exercises, and projects. Concurrently, Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel concludes a visit, leading to key development agreements, strengthening bilateral ties further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:21 IST
India-Maldives Strengthen Defence and Development Ties: High-Level Meetings Signal Enhanced Cooperation
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Maldives Defence Minister Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to meet his Maldivian counterpart, Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon, in New Delhi on Wednesday. The agenda for this high-profile meeting revolves around bolstering defence cooperation, encompassing specialized training, joint exercises, and collaborative defence projects aimed at reinforcing the operational capacities of the Maldives National Defence Forces.

This pivotal discussion forms part of a broader three-day visit by the Maldives Defence Minister to India, spanning from January 8 to 10, which also includes stops in Goa and Mumbai. Concurrently, the recent visit by Maldives' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdulla Khaleel, underscores the ongoing efforts to fortify the strategic partnership between the neighboring nations.

Khaleel's interactions with India's Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, focused on widening the scope of bilateral relations, paving the way for collaboration in infrastructure and socio-economic sectors. Meanwhile, the signing of a crucial Memorandum of Understanding on High Impact Community Development Projects marks the third phase of project-based cooperation, fostering substantial grassroots benefits, further cementing the enduring partnership between India and the Maldives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025