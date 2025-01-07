IMEC's Resilience Amid Middle East Conflict: UAE Ambassador Speaks Out

The ongoing Middle East conflict has posed significant challenges to the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project. Despite the hurdles, UAE ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali confirmed on Tuesday that progress has not been halted.

Unveiled at the 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi, the IMEC project aims to link India to Europe through a ship-to-rail corridor traversing the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, and Greece. With the Israel-Hamas conflict persisting for 15 months, concerns have arisen over the project's feasibility and advancement.

Alshaali, in an interview with ANI, stressed the importance of developing alternate supply chains to mitigate risks. He emphasized that although developments in the Middle East have negatively impacted IMEC, it is crucial not to rely solely on a single route. The corridor is envisioned to enhance trade and economic cooperation across regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)