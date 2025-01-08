Left Menu

Prolonged Blockade in Parachinar: A Crisis Unresolved

Despite a peace agreement, Parachinar remains isolated due to a convoy blockade, exacerbating food and medicine shortages. Talks have failed, and the ongoing crisis affects thousands of residents. Efforts to resolve the situation continue amid criticism of the government's negotiation approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

More than two months have passed since Parachinar, a city in the Kurram district, was cut off from critical supplies. A peace agreement signed on January 1 raised hopes for resolving the stalemate, but a convoy aiming to deliver essential goods remains stuck in Thall, hindered by failed negotiations between government officials and protestors, according to Dawn.

The convoy, which was attacked near the Bagan area, resulted in injuries to the Deputy Commissioner of Kurram and halted its progress. Subsequent attempts to move the convoy have not succeeded, leaving Parachinar facing severe shortages. Though hostilities have temporarily ceased, the agreement hasn't restored access, as remarked by former minister Sajid Turi, who called for government accountability.

With the blockade now reaching 93 days, residents endure scarcity of food, medicine, and necessities. Markets are barren, and Turi claims militants receive external support, criticising the government's weak negotiation stance. Efforts include meetings by local authorities and jirga members, though progress remains elusive as many vehicles have returned to Peshawar amid mounting frustrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

