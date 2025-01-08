Left Menu

Bangladesh's Electoral Future: Seeking Conducive Conditions

Former Deputy High Commissioner Mashfee Binte Shams and Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus emphasize the need for a conducive environment for Bangladesh's elections. Shams calls for long-term relations between India and Bangladesh through dialogue. Elections are tentatively scheduled for late 2025 or early 2026.

Updated: 08-01-2025 23:34 IST
Former Deputy High Commissioner for Bangladesh to India, Mashfee Binte Shams (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

The potential timing of Bangladesh's next general elections hinges on achieving a conducive environment, former Deputy High Commissioner to India, Mashfee Binte Shams, indicated. Chief Advisor to Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, reiterated this view, stating that conditions must be favorable for elections to proceed.

Shams, speaking to ANI, stressed the importance of strengthening the long-standing relationship between India and Bangladesh, which has roots in Bangladesh's independence. Reflecting on her diplomatic career, she remarked that relationships have faced strains in the past, specifically post-1975, but urged consideration of a long-term perspective.

Promoting dialogue and mutual understanding is essential, Shams asserted, advocating for open discussions beyond government circles to include public discourse, think tanks, and academics. This approach, she believes, can bridge understanding gaps. Yunus announced elections could occur as soon as late 2025 or the first half of 2026, pending the readiness of the nation.

