Controversy and Celebration: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Amidst Entry Denial Claims
Renowned artist Prafulla Mohanti was denied entry to the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event due to a registration issue, not a PAN card requirement. The event aims to engage with the Indian diaspora, featuring PM Modi's inauguration in Bhubaneswar and the launch of a special tourist train.
Amid controversy, artist Prafulla Mohanti was denied entry to the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar due to an issue with event registration, not due to the absence of a PAN card, as previously claimed. Sources clarified that a PAN card is unnecessary for registration purposes.
Prafulla Mohanti, originally from Nanpur, Odisha, made his mark with an exhibition at Leeds University and worked for Greater London Council before focusing on painting and writing. Mohanti alleged registration complications at the prestigious event connecting Indian diaspora with India.
The three-day convention, thematically titled 'Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat,' includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration, highlighting India's commitment to its global diaspora. A special tourist train, the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, will also commence its journey, promising historic and cultural exploration for visiting Indians.
