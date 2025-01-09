US-India Relationship: Ambassador Garcetti Anticipates Key Meetings

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, addressed speculations on Prime Minister Narendra Modi possibly attending President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony, stating he lacked details about guest invitations. However, Garcetti projected an imminent meeting between Modi and Trump, first in Washington and later in India during the QUAD Summit.

Ambassador Garcetti highlighted the strong relationship between Modi and Trump, expressing anticipation of direct interactions that would define a new chapter in US-India relations. He underscored the importance of these one-on-one conversations over ceremonial gatherings, projecting optimism for upcoming diplomatic engagements.

Reflecting on his tenure, Garcetti lauded the profound nature of his role, praising the limitless potential of India-US dynamics. He noted India's influence in the US, through investments and military collaboration, announcing the opening of a new consulate in Bengaluru. Personally, Garcetti expressed his deep admiration for India.

