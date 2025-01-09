Left Menu

US-India Relationship: Ambassador Garcetti Anticipates Key Meetings

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, expressed anticipation of pivotal meetings between Prime Minister Modi and President-elect Trump in Washington and India during the QUAD Summit. Highlighting the strong ties between the two leaders, Garcetti emphasized the significance of direct conversations over ceremonial invitations.

Updated: 09-01-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 13:38 IST
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, addressed speculations on Prime Minister Narendra Modi possibly attending President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony, stating he lacked details about guest invitations. However, Garcetti projected an imminent meeting between Modi and Trump, first in Washington and later in India during the QUAD Summit.

Ambassador Garcetti highlighted the strong relationship between Modi and Trump, expressing anticipation of direct interactions that would define a new chapter in US-India relations. He underscored the importance of these one-on-one conversations over ceremonial gatherings, projecting optimism for upcoming diplomatic engagements.

Reflecting on his tenure, Garcetti lauded the profound nature of his role, praising the limitless potential of India-US dynamics. He noted India's influence in the US, through investments and military collaboration, announcing the opening of a new consulate in Bengaluru. Personally, Garcetti expressed his deep admiration for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

Latest News

