Pakistani Pilgrims Mark 813th Urs at Ajmer Dargah Amid Tight Security

Pakistani pilgrims completed their three-day visit to Ajmer for the 813th Urs of Sufi Saint Khwaja Garib Nawaz. Under strict police security, they visited the dargah and are set to depart by train. This significant event attracts global devotees to honor Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's death anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 14:36 IST
Pakistan pilgrims set to depart today following Ajmer visit for 813th Urs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Pakistani pilgrims who traveled to Ajmer for the 813th Urs of Sufi Saint Khwaja Garib Nawaz have concluded their three-day visit and are preparing to depart today. The pilgrims, visiting the revered Dargah, were under meticulous police security throughout their stay. They moved from the Central Girls School in Old Mandi to the site under a strict security cordon.

Suresh Sindhi, a former Additional District Magistrate, confirmed that the departure is scheduled by train at 3:00 pm today, with a total of 89 pilgrims making the journey. 'They arrived on January 7 and, this year, were not permitted to deviate from their itinerary,' said Bharat Gurjar, who is responsible for overseeing the pilgrims' activities.

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah holds immense religious significance in India, drawing millions annually to its Urs festival. The event, in honor of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's death anniversary, began on December 28, 2024, attracting devout visitors from across the globe who come to pay homage and receive blessings.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visited the dargah as part of the celebration, expressing his sentiments through a social media post. He noted the offering of a sacred 'Chadar' on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a ceremonial tribute fostering unity and peace among attendees.

The offering of a chadar, a traditional act of devotion at the shrine (mazar-e-akhdas) of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz, is an essential aspect of the Urs festival, believed to be a conduit for blessings and fulfillment of vows

(With inputs from agencies.)

