Nepal Celebrates Prithvi Narayan Shah: Architect of Unification

Nepal commemorated the 303rd birth anniversary of King Prithvi Narayan Shah, the unifier of the nation, with vibrant celebrations. Notable figures, including Nepal's President, paid tribute to Shah. His legacy of unifying Nepal's divided states remains influential, guiding modern development and unity efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 21:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal marked the 303rd birth anniversary of King Prithvi Narayan Shah, the founder of modern Nepal, with festive celebrations. The centerpiece of the occasion was a 108-foot-long garland placed around the statue of King Shah at Singhadurbar, drawing citizens throughout the day.

Among those honoring the architect of national unification were Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel, Chief of Army Staff, Members of Parliament, as well as ordinary citizens. Bhola Adhikari, a Kathmandu resident, expressed, "The unification day is special as it commemorates the birth of our icon of national unity and strength, Prithvi Narayan Shah."

Prithvi Narayan Shah, born in 1723, ascended the Gorkha throne in 1743, initiating the unification of Nepal by merging 52 principalities. He extended Nepal's borders from the Tista River in the east to the Chepe River in the west. His influence continues, with President Paudel emphasizing Shah's teachings as vital for economic growth and national pride.

