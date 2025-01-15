Baloch Leader Calls for Unity Amid Alleged State Repression

At a recent gathering in Bolan's Mach, Mahrang Baloch, central organizer of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, urged unity among Baloch communities in the face of what she calls 'repressive state policies' by Pakistan. Her remarks were reported by The Balochistan Post, emphasizing the widespread human rights violations she alleges.

Mahrang Baloch stated that the Baloch people are unable to live freely in their homeland due to systemic repression affecting men, women, and children. She accused the Pakistani state of forced displacement, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings. She discussed the harrowing discovery of mass graves and mutilated bodies, allegedly meant to intimidate, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The activist criticized the exploitation of Balochistan's natural resources by the state and the establishment of military outposts allegedly to suppress the Baloch people further. She claimed basic rights like freedom of expression are absent and warned of severe repercussions for those challenging the state. Mahrang Baloch announced an event on January 25 in Dalbandin to expose alleged state-led atrocities, which activists describe as 'Baloch genocide.'

(With inputs from agencies.)