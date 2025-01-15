Left Menu

Baloch Leader Calls for Unity Amid Alleged State Repression

Mahrang Baloch, organizer of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, urges unity against what she describes as repressive policies in Balochistan. Highlighting human rights violations, she calls for international awareness and participation in a January 25 event to expose injustices termed as a 'Baloch genocide' by activists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:10 IST
Baloch Leader Calls for Unity Amid Alleged State Repression
Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch (Image Credit: X/@MahrangBaloch_). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At a recent gathering in Bolan's Mach, Mahrang Baloch, central organizer of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, urged unity among Baloch communities in the face of what she calls 'repressive state policies' by Pakistan. Her remarks were reported by The Balochistan Post, emphasizing the widespread human rights violations she alleges.

Mahrang Baloch stated that the Baloch people are unable to live freely in their homeland due to systemic repression affecting men, women, and children. She accused the Pakistani state of forced displacement, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings. She discussed the harrowing discovery of mass graves and mutilated bodies, allegedly meant to intimidate, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The activist criticized the exploitation of Balochistan's natural resources by the state and the establishment of military outposts allegedly to suppress the Baloch people further. She claimed basic rights like freedom of expression are absent and warned of severe repercussions for those challenging the state. Mahrang Baloch announced an event on January 25 in Dalbandin to expose alleged state-led atrocities, which activists describe as 'Baloch genocide.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025