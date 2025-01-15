Left Menu

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi Challenge Legal Hurdles in High Court

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, appeal to Islamabad High Court against dismissal of their acquittal in the Toshakhana case. Amidst rising legal challenges, Bushra Bibi secures interim bail in additional cases and expresses distrust in the judicial process. Court proceedings continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:04 IST
Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi Challenge Legal Hurdles in High Court
Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi (File Photo) (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a new twist to the ongoing legal battle, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, has approached the Islamabad High Court. The couple is contesting the dismissal of their plea seeking acquittal in the high-profile Toshakhana case, as reported by Dawn.

Bushra Bibi undertook biometric verification and further secured interim bail in 13 more cases from the anti-terrorism court until February 7, at a bond of PKR 5,000 per case. She openly criticized the judiciary, indicating a loss of faith due to perceived pressures on judges, according to Dawn.

Meanwhile, within the confines of Adiala Jail, proceedings in the Toshakhana case persist under Special Judge Shahrukh Arjumand. The defense continued its cross-examination of witnesses, but a separate court in Islamabad turned down Bushra Bibi's interim bail pleas, with all legal actions under scrutiny, reported ARY News.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025