Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi Challenge Legal Hurdles in High Court

In a new twist to the ongoing legal battle, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, has approached the Islamabad High Court. The couple is contesting the dismissal of their plea seeking acquittal in the high-profile Toshakhana case, as reported by Dawn.

Bushra Bibi undertook biometric verification and further secured interim bail in 13 more cases from the anti-terrorism court until February 7, at a bond of PKR 5,000 per case. She openly criticized the judiciary, indicating a loss of faith due to perceived pressures on judges, according to Dawn.

Meanwhile, within the confines of Adiala Jail, proceedings in the Toshakhana case persist under Special Judge Shahrukh Arjumand. The defense continued its cross-examination of witnesses, but a separate court in Islamabad turned down Bushra Bibi's interim bail pleas, with all legal actions under scrutiny, reported ARY News.

(With inputs from agencies.)