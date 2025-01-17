Left Menu

India and US Strengthen Diplomatic Ties with New Consulate in Bengaluru

In a significant diplomatic move, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Ambassador Eric Garcetti inaugurated the US Consulate in Bengaluru. This marks a new chapter in India-US relations with plans for an Indian consulate in Los Angeles, reflecting increased bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

EAM Jaishankar speaking at the opening of the US Consulate in Bangalore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined forces with US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti to officially open the US Consulate in Bengaluru. Celebrated as a pivotal stride in bolstering Indo-US relations, the event also saw Jaishankar announce India's intention to set up a consulate in Los Angeles.

Jaishankar underscored the significance of the consulate's opening, emphasizing its long-overdue nature and the burgeoning potential of India-US relations. He articulated the importance of Bengaluru in fostering this relationship, while highlighting India's strategy to encourage more diplomatic missions across the nation, including further consulates in Bengaluru.

Addressing the expansive scope of India-US ties, Jaishankar noted the increasing reliance on technology-driven collaborations, citing advancements in AI, EVs, and space exploration. He also praised the growing defense and educational collaborations, noting the consulate's opening as a symbol of overcoming historic hesitations.

