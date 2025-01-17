US-India Technological Alliance: Shaping a Democratic Future

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and incoming President Donald Trump, the United States and India are poised to enter a transformative era of unprecedented collaboration. In an opinion piece for The Baltimore Sun, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, former CEO of Prasar Bharati, emphasized the importance of understanding India's transformation under PM Modi for American policymakers and citizens. With roots deeply embedded in the principles of freedom and democracy, both nations face shared challenges, including safeguarding free speech and combating misinformation.

Vempati argues that India's focus on digital inclusion has showcased the role technology can play as a democratizing force. The US and India, aligned with strategic interests, have the potential to spearhead innovations in media, technology, and governance to uphold democratic values. PM Modi's initiatives like Digital India and the Unified Payments Interface have revolutionized governance, aiming to propel India into a global leadership role in the democratic order.

Amid global threats such as misinformation and the rise of authoritarian regimes, India invests in secure technologies to combat these challenges. The two nations can collaborate on emerging technologies, such as ATSC 3.0, a broadcast standard that integrates internet features, and D2M, which allows direct multimedia broadcasting. These technologies can transform communication and strengthen governance by ensuring reliable information access, especially in crises.

