Strengthening Ties: Singapore President's Prominent Visit to India

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is on a pivotal four-day state visit to India, marking 60 years of diplomatic relations. The visit aims to bolster ties in areas like green technology and skill development, with multiple MoUs expected. Meetings with key Indian leaders underscore the significance of this visit.

Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaideep Mazumdar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has embarked on a significant four-day state visit to India, underscoring the celebration of 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. During this visit, he is expected to sign several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in diverse areas such as green hydrogen, green shipping, and skill development, particularly in the semiconductor sector. The state visit also aligns with India's Purvodaya initiative, focusing on the development of the nation's eastern region.

On the itinerary is a visit to Odisha, where President Shanmugaratnam, accompanied by a high-level business delegation, will meet with local officials and industry leaders. This includes a banquet hosted by the Chief Minister of Odisha and discussions with the Governor. The visit also symbolizes the ongoing collaboration following last year's upgrade of India-Singapore relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, initiated during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Singapore.

President Shanmugaratnam, along with his spouse and senior officials, including two ministers and three members of parliament, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This gesture was followed by meetings with several Indian leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing bilateral interests and cooperation. His visit not only strengthens existing ties but also strategically places India and Singapore as growth engines within Asia and the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

