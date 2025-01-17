Left Menu

Trump and Xi Discuss Key Issues as TikTok Faces Uncertain Future

US President-elect Donald Trump engaged in a pivotal phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Key topics included trade, the looming TikTok ban, and fentanyl, with both leaders expressing commitment to global peace and safety. TikTok's operations face a potential shutdown in the US amid legislative challenges.

US President-elect Donald Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic exchange, US President-elect Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a comprehensive phone conversation, addressing pressing global concerns. The dialogue, which covered trade, the opioid crisis, and the controversial TikTok app, underscored both leaders' resolve to tackle these challenges collaboratively.

President Trump's statement on Truth Social conveyed optimism, highlighting their intention to resolve issues starting immediately. Among these challenges, TikTok faces a critical juncture, as its potential ban looms large. The popular app, a focal point in US-China tensions, risks ceasing operations unless it severs ties with ByteDance, its Chinese parent company, by January 19.

Amidst concerns over fentanyl overdoses, Trump emphasized the need for stringent measures, citing over 107,000 US fatalities attributed to drug overdoses in 2023. As Trump prepares to assume office on January 20, his administration's policies, including proposed tariffs on China, reflect a firm stance on contentious trade and public health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

