US Lifts Trade Barriers: A New Era for Indo-US Collaboration

The Ministry of External Affairs hailed the United States' decision to remove three Indian entities from its Entity List, an action promising to amplify collaboration between New Delhi and Washington in nuclear and clean energy sectors, alongside critical minerals. This breakthrough follows the U.S. Department of Commerce's announcement regarding Indian Rare Earths, Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Centre (IGCAR), and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal recognized it as a positive development, emphasizing its potential to foster greater Indo-US cooperation across key areas. Jaiswal also noted its relevance to iCET discussions with the US, while urging more joint efforts in these fields. Meanwhile, India remains actively engaged with US authorities to address the impact of new sanctions on Indian entities within the Russian energy sector.

While reconciling these dynamics, India prioritizes its energy security needs amidst global conditions and market trends. The US expedites these removals as a strategic move to bolster resilient and sustainable supply chains in critical minerals and clean energy, as echoed by Matthew Borman, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration.

