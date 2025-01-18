US-India ICT Partnership: A Leap Towards Secure Digital Future

In a significant stride towards enhancing digital collaboration, India and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to establishing secure, reliable, and interoperable digital connectivity. This endeavor was underscored during the US-India Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Working Group meeting held on Friday in New Delhi.

The joint statement released by the US Department of State emphasized the renewed commitment to advancing digital infrastructure and supporting the burgeoning digital economy. Discussions involved representatives from the private sectors of both nations, focusing on secure 5G and 6G networks, AI collaboration, and data privacy measures.

The strategic dialogue also highlighted the intention to promote Open RAN and establish an Open RAN Academy in India, fostering telecommunications supplier diversity. Joint efforts were envisioned to enhance global connectivity through undersea cables and satellite systems, alongside supporting cross-border data flows crucial to economic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)