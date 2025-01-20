Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: Spiritual Confluence Meets Technological Advancements

Chief Advisor Awanish Kumar Awasthi highlighted the spiritual, cultural, and digital importance of the Maha Kumbh 2025 to foreign media. The event, which began on January 13, has seen millions of pilgrims gather in Prayagraj for holy dips and spiritual practices, reflecting India's unity and PM Modi's envisioned progress.

Chief Advisor to Uttar Pradesh CM, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, briefs foreign media on various facets of Maha Kumbh
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent briefing to foreign media, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, expounded on the multifaceted significance of the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025. The briefing, held Monday, was also attended by Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, who reiterated the event's blend of spirituality and modern technology.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, commencing on January 13, has already witnessed a massive influx of devotees from India and around the globe to Prayagraj. Over 80 million pilgrims have taken part in the sacred ritual of a holy dip at the Sangam Triveni. Official figures revealed that more than 4.4 million pilgrims participated as of January 20.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during an on-site inspection of the Mela, commended the efforts in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the event. He remarked on the festival's message of unity and anticipated further milestones on the key bathing dates leading up to February 26. The Maha Kumbh remains a pivotal religious congregation globally, fostering communal harmony and cultural heritage.

