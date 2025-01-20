Left Menu

Karachi's Rising Crime Wave: 110 Domestic Helpers Blacklisted

Karachi Police have publicly listed 110 domestic helpers for criminal involvement in robberies, warning citizens to verify new hires. This comes as Karachi faces increased crime, with thousands of robberies and vehicle thefts reported recently, underscoring the need for vigilance and proper employee registration.

Karachi's Rising Crime Wave: 110 Domestic Helpers Blacklisted
  Pakistan

The Karachi Police have released a blacklist of 110 domestic helpers, citing their involvement in robbery-related offenses. This move aims to alert the public to potential risks, as these individuals have previously operated in organized crime rings without undergoing mandatory police checks.

Police authorities emphasize the importance of verifying domestic workers' credentials through local police registration to prevent employment of those with criminal backgrounds. This measure is seen as crucial in swiftly apprehending potential suspects and safeguarding households against crime.

In a separate incident highlighting security concerns, a domestic worker in Faisalabad abducted his employer's daughter, emphasizing the need for rigorous background checks. Meanwhile, Karachi continues to struggle with a crime surge, including vehicle thefts and mobile snatchings, pointing to an urgent need for enhanced policing and public awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

