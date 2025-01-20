Historic Transition: Trump Inaugural Events Begin

The White House was abuzz with political ceremonies marking a pivotal transition in the US government. Vice President-elect JD Vance, alongside his wife Usha Vance, was greeted by outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, setting the stage for a day filled with tradition and formal proceedings.

Prior to their White House meeting, the President-elect Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participated in a long-standing tradition by attending a service at St. John's Episcopal Church. This event, attended also by the Vances, preceded their reception at the White House.

The formalities at the White House were just the beginning, as Vance prepared to take his oath of office at the US Capitol Rotunda, followed by Trump's inaugural address marking the start of his second term. The day signifies a shift, underscored by President Trump's vow to dismantle many of Biden's policies with immediate effect.

