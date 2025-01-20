Historic Transition: Trump Inaugural Events Begin

Left Menu

The White House witnessed a significant political transition as Vice President-elect JD Vance and Trump prepared for ceremonies. Welcomed by Vice President Harris, the event featured a church service at St. John's and an oath ceremony led by Trump. President Trump promised comprehensive policy reversals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:24 IST
Vice President-elect JD Vance and wife Usha Vance are welcomed at the White House by outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff. (Photo: US Network Pool via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The White House was abuzz with political ceremonies marking a pivotal transition in the US government. Vice President-elect JD Vance, alongside his wife Usha Vance, was greeted by outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, setting the stage for a day filled with tradition and formal proceedings.

Prior to their White House meeting, the President-elect Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participated in a long-standing tradition by attending a service at St. John's Episcopal Church. This event, attended also by the Vances, preceded their reception at the White House.

The formalities at the White House were just the beginning, as Vance prepared to take his oath of office at the US Capitol Rotunda, followed by Trump's inaugural address marking the start of his second term. The day signifies a shift, underscored by President Trump's vow to dismantle many of Biden's policies with immediate effect.

