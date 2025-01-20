Historic Swearing-In: Trump and Biden Share Stage at US Capitol
In an iconic transition of power, President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing US President Joe Biden arrived at the US Capitol for Trump's inauguration. Following traditions, outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice President-elect JD Vance also made their way to the Capitol. The day features numerous ceremonial events celebrating the new administration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a symbolic gesture of democratic transition, President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing President Joe Biden arrived together at the US Capitol for Trump's swearing-in ceremony.
Accompanying them were outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice President-elect JD Vance. The day started with a customary pre-inauguration tea at the White House.
Trump will take the presidential oath in the Capitol Rotunda, a tradition reflecting the peaceful transfer of power. The schedule includes Trump's first official acts and ends with celebrations marking the commencement of his administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement