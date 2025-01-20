Historic Swearing-In: Trump and Biden Share Stage at US Capitol

In a symbolic gesture of democratic transition, President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing President Joe Biden arrived together at the US Capitol for Trump's swearing-in ceremony.

Accompanying them were outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice President-elect JD Vance. The day started with a customary pre-inauguration tea at the White House.

Trump will take the presidential oath in the Capitol Rotunda, a tradition reflecting the peaceful transfer of power. The schedule includes Trump's first official acts and ends with celebrations marking the commencement of his administration.

