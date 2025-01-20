Left Menu

Historic Swearing-In: Trump and Biden Share Stage at US Capitol

In an iconic transition of power, President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing US President Joe Biden arrived at the US Capitol for Trump's inauguration. Following traditions, outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice President-elect JD Vance also made their way to the Capitol. The day features numerous ceremonial events celebrating the new administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:47 IST
Historic Swearing-In: Trump and Biden Share Stage at US Capitol
President-elect Donald Trump with Outgoing US President Joe Biden arrived at US Capitol (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a symbolic gesture of democratic transition, President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing President Joe Biden arrived together at the US Capitol for Trump's swearing-in ceremony.

Accompanying them were outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice President-elect JD Vance. The day started with a customary pre-inauguration tea at the White House.

Trump will take the presidential oath in the Capitol Rotunda, a tradition reflecting the peaceful transfer of power. The schedule includes Trump's first official acts and ends with celebrations marking the commencement of his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025