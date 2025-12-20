Rallying for the Future: Erika Kirk Endorses JD Vance for 48th Presidency

Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, publicly backed a possible presidential run by Vice President JD Vance at the conservative youth conference. Her endorsement signifies a strategic move to maintain Republican influence in Congress next year.

Kirk assured attendees of the conference that Turning Point USA would support Vance's candidacy if he decides to pursue the presidency 'in the most resounding way possible,' portraying him as the 48th president succeeding Donald Trump. Kirk's remarks mark her most explicit support for Vance's potential candidacy.

This comes amid lingering divisions within the conservative movement following Charlie Kirk's assassination. As Vice President, Vance is strategically placed to attract the youthful, volunteer-driven support of Turning Point USA, a crucial constituency amid primary battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)