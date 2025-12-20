Left Menu

Rallying for the Future: Erika Kirk Endorses JD Vance for 48th Presidency

Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA's founder, has endorsed Vice President JD Vance for a potential presidential run, revealing a strong backing during the conservative youth conference. Vance, positioned to inherit the Trump coalition, faces the challenge of uniting a divided conservative movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phoenix | Updated: 20-12-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 00:35 IST
Kirk assured attendees of the conference that Turning Point USA would support Vance's candidacy if he decides to pursue the presidency 'in the most resounding way possible,' portraying him as the 48th president succeeding Donald Trump. Kirk's remarks mark her most explicit support for Vance's potential candidacy.

This comes amid lingering divisions within the conservative movement following Charlie Kirk's assassination. As Vice President, Vance is strategically placed to attract the youthful, volunteer-driven support of Turning Point USA, a crucial constituency amid primary battles.

